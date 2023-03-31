Celebrating and getting to know 3 local New Braunfels artists

Art. According to Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary, the word has various meanings; art may be a “skill acquired by experience, study, or observation,”a “branch of learning,” “an occupation requiring knowledge or skill,” or “the conscious use of skill and creative imagination especially in the production of aesthetic objects.” Leo Tolstoy states that, “The activity of art is based on the capacity of people to infect others with their own emotions and to be infected by the emotions of others. Strong emotions, weak emotions, important emotions or irrelevant emotions, good emotions or bad emotions — if they contaminate the reader, the spectator, or the listener — it attains the function of art.”
So, fellow readers, what is art? Some might say that art is boring and not interesting, but I believe that art is beautiful and can be used in many different forms. These art forms can be used to create awareness, to entertain, and to even inspire others. Art can be simple, strange, and even abstract and wacky. That is what makes art so interesting. It can be interpreted in many different ways. There will always be debates about what is art and what is not.
I took a deep dive for this issue and highlighted some of New Braunfels’ finest artists of all different kinds and genres. I found an amazing graphic designer, and brand identity specialist that owns a local business and has created award-winning pieces in all types of media. You can see his work in “Sports Illustrated,” overseas, and on Highway 24! I also found a beautiful artist that paints on all sorts of mediums and has been exhibited at the United States Botanical Gardens Museum in Washington, D.C., The Museum of South Texas, and The Rockport Art Center. She has participated in juried shows like The Rockport Art Festival and has shown in many galleries in South Texas. Lastly, I found a tattoo artist with a new shop right here in downtown New Braunfels. This tattoo artist and owner and operator of Comal River Tattoo has been tattooing since he was 16 years old.
Art is so pure and so fun. I believe anyone could create something amazing. We can all be artists of some form. Like the great Andy Warhol said, “Don’t think about making art, just get it done. Let everyone else decide if it’s good or bad, whether they love it or hate it. While they are deciding, make even more art.” I asked these amazing artists all the same questions. I am so excited to share with you the different answers from each of them and what I learned from these creative, inspiring people.
Meet Austin Buck
Austin is a graphic designer, brand specialist, and owner of Copilot Creative along with his wife Allyson. Over the last 10 years, Austin has created award-winning pieces in all types of media. Austin specializes in brand identity, print, web, photography and video. You can see his work in “Sports Illustrated,” overseas and on Highway 24.
Copilot Creative is a branding and design studio that specializes in creating compelling identities, websites, marketing materials and stories that add value to brands, and has crafted brands since 1975. “We do our best work for clients who are passionate about what they do — clients willing to take a risk, try something new, and build a long term strategic relation,” Buck said.
Q. Did you envision being where you are now when you first got started? A. Not necessarily, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do exactly when heading off to college. I was interested in fine art and chose graphic design as a nice real world application of art and design. I assumed I would work for larger agencies, but in reality, I worked for smaller creative studios of four to five people. I learned a lot very quickly that way as I had to wear a lot of different hats. I always knew I would run my own studio one day. From the time I was 15, I had different ways of earning money so the entrepreneur side was already seeded
Q. What motivates you to create?
A. I had a client come by recently with their new branding and identity package wrapped on their vehicle. They were super excited to show it to me and it looked really great! My wife Allyson asked me if it’s fun to see your work out in the wild like that. I replied that it’s not as exciting as it used to be, but I love that my clients were so excited about the work that they drove over here to show me how great it turned out! Seeing that excitement for my work is what keeps me going. I love when clients share how my artwork and design has made a positive impact on their business. The people around me and the people I meet is what motivate me to keep making.
Q. How do you define success as an artist?
A. Success for me is having confidence in my work, owning my own style, being true to who I am and never stop exploring and creating. I’ve been fortunate to have my art and design support my family’s small and simple lifestyle.
Q. What is the most rewarding aspect of your work?
A. Stepping back after working on a long project or art piece and still loving it. Seeing positive client reactions when they receive the artwork. Freedom to create. Getting to work with my wife (interior design side of our business) on a daily basis and other extremely creative employees. We’ve had some amazing people work for us and I’ve been able to share what I’ve learned with them and vise versa. Sharing creative time with my kids and seeing them get excited about something I am working on.
Follow @copilotcreative on Instagram!
Visit the Copilot Creative website
at https://copilotcreative.com/
Meet Nathan Alderete
Nathan is a tattoo artist and owner and operator of Comal River Tattoo. He has been tattooing since he was 16 years old. At 21 years old, Alderete went through an apprenticeship and later opened his own tattoo place. Alderete owned Chain of Strength Tattoo in Universal City, but when he decided to move his work to New Braunfels, he rebranded and changed the store’s business model.
Q. Did you envision being where you are now when you first got started?
A. I’ve been in business for myself for over eight years now. My first passion has always been art, and I have been tattooing since 2008. When I finally had the opportunity to open my own tattoo shop in 2019, the vision was always to be in downtown New Braunfels, as close to the river as possible. I’ve been coming to Comal River since I was a child, and I now take my child here. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get a location in downtown New Braunfels at first, so I had to settle with down the road in universal city, just outside of Randolph Air Force base. But throughout that time, I stayed persistent and focused — even during COVID-19 when our entire industry had to close its doors — on obtaining a location in downtown New Braunfels. I had many long talks with the city and so many different hurdles to get where I am today, but I finally had the blessing, and we’re here now, thankfully. So to answer the question shortly now, yes, I’ve been envisioning being where I am today for a very long time.
Q. What motivates you to create?
A. Everything motivated me to create — good times, bad times and everything in between. If I’m not creating something, then I don’t feel at peace. Creation is found in many different aspects, and tattooing just so happens to be the one I’m most obsessed with.
Q. How do you define success as an artist?
A. Success to me as an artist is being able to provide an area to bring other artists/entrepreneurs together to create art, spread progressive ideas, break bread and do what we love most for a living.
Q. What is the most rewarding aspect of your work?
A. My work has many different aspects. The most rewarding aspect of tattooing would be the continuous knowledge there is to obtain. You can never stop learning and developing as a tattoo artist. The moment you think you have it all figured out, you should pack your bags and go home. It’s a never-ending journey full of ups and downs, but it’s so rewarding as long as you come with respect.
Comal River Tattoo is located at 208 S. Castell Ave.
Follow @comal.river.tattoo on Instagram!
Comal River Tattoo’s website is:
https://www.bestprosintown.com/tx/new-braunfels/comal-river-tattoo-/ .
Meet Lisa Motley
Lisa Motley has studied and taught fine art all her life. She has used every medium, but watercolor is her favorite. Motley studied Fine Art and received a bachelors in Business with an Accounting Concentration. Lisa’s passion is painting precious moments.
Q. Did you envision being where you are now when you first got started?
A. I think I envisioned where I am when I first started. I am doing what I’ve always wanted to do. I am a full-time artist painting everyone’s personal story in a portrait.
Q. What motivates you to create?
A. We are all creative beings and exercise creativity by solving problems in the world around us. The more we exercise these decision-making skills, the more confident we become. We are happier and more satisfied with the world around us. Painting for others makes me happy.
Q. How do you define success as an artist?
A. Success as an artist is just continuing to have the opportunities to paint everyday. Every order for artwork keeps me motivated to do more and more. Success is getting to be an artist.
Q. What is the most rewarding aspect of your work?
A. The most rewarding moments are when I draw or paint someone and they get very emotional when they receive the piece because they love it. A young teen modeled for me once. I drew her and she was so emotional when she received it. She loved it. She said she was born with a cleft palate and had 13 surgeries. She was afraid her mouth would be ugly. She said her mouth was beautiful. I had no knowledge of her past and I told her I only draw what I see and she was beautiful.
If someone is interested in having a photograph painted or drawn email motleyarts@yahoo.com.
More artwork can be seen at lisamotleyart.com.
