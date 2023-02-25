Carter Casteel -This is the Woman I Know

When I visited with Carter on her porch, I knew her professional and political bio. I promised this wasn’t going to be a boring awards list. I’m going to share some Q&A later. But first I need you to learn what I learned. If you know Carter at all — you know she has a V-O-I-C-E. I wanted to know where it came from. I made some assumptions and...you know the saying.
Carter lost her mother when she was 14 years old. I assumed Carter’s straight-shooting, sometimes intimidating voice came exclusively from her father. I was wrong. Carter’s mother was the first female secretary elected in Ward County, West Texas. As Carter’s Aunt Hellen puts it, she would go to the drug store, smoke a cig, and have coffee with all the men who ran the town. When it became time to ask the County to approve a library, Carter’s mother organized a bunch of young women to go to the meeting.
She knew her votes — 2 for, 2 against and 1 on the fence. She looked directly at the fence-sitting commissioner, called him by his first name and said: “George, I want you to know that all of us (pointing to the women) can read in Ward County. We know that you cannot. But the rest of us CAN and we expect you to vote for the library.” He did. After this story, Carter looked me in the eye and with her signature red lipstick, declared, “That’s where I learned it. I was always tall and wanted to hunch down. My mother toldme ‘Carter, when you walk into a room — people can see you — speak up’. That’s where it came from; it came from her.”
Carter said that my grandmother, Mary Boyer (also a golfer), was hilarious and “she was a happy person; just made you feel good.”I always thought I got my voice from my dad. After this conversation with Carter, I hope I got it from my grandmother. He just let me use it. And I would imagine Carter’s father did the same. Carter’s late husband, Tom, respected her voice with love.
Whatever that thing is you want to do to contribute to the public good. Do it. That drive was planted in you from someone in your life — and if I had to bet — it was a woman.
Q&A
Carter is one of my heroes. I was grateful to sit on her porch and absorb some of her wisdom. With her permission, I’m going to share it with you. “I played golf with my daddy since I was 12. Girls couldn’t play and he made me shoot off the men’s tee. In college, I played on the intramural team at Texas [UT] and won the championship against the women and the men. I just wanted to play.” – Carter Casteel. Carter married Tom in 1962. They had their first child in college. But once she was teaching, the circumstances changed. Because of the “parameters,” women couldn’t teach while pregnant or have a child under 1 and teach. So, if you wanted to work, you couldn’t tell anyone you were pregnant or had to delay if possible. Pregnant with Barron, Carter was able to hide her pregnancy with her tall figure. But once he came along, she stayed home and together, with Tom, built and sold easels to make ends meet. She went back, ultimately accumulating 17 years in teaching. Then she and Tom made a decision. Carter would attend law school. And what do they say... the rest is history. Rep. Carter’s public service titles abound.
What’s the most important thing you’ve learned in life? “Don’t dig your heels in too deep and remember that words matter. Once it leaves your lips you can’t take it back. Life is a process; you just need to be able to accept the defeats, look for the wins, and accept the consequences.”
What’s the most important thing you’ve learned in public service? “Pick your battles. You cannot correct the world. Fix something, teach a Sunday school class,volunteer with CASA. Do something. Don’t be paralyzed [by how big things are].” “Public service is something everyone should participate in— Sunday school, babysitting for a neighbor, running for office, everybody should contribute to the public good, because it just makes our world better. You don’t have to run for office to serve. Those people who are stingy with their gifts are the loser.”
“I always look to tomorrow”
Carter Barron Casteel: Service
Additionally, Cater has served the community on countless boards and committees, held many professional titles and has won many awards as well.
Carter holds an extensive list of local and state accolades. She continues to practice law and serve in more ways than one. Her elected offices include the following
Comal ISD
Board of Trustees (1984-1990), President (1988-1990), Comal County Judge (1991-1998), and State Representative, House District 73 (2003-2007). Of note, Carter was the first woman to be elected Comal County Judge.
Degrees:
Bachelor of Arts, University of Texas -1965
Master of Arts, Southwest Texas University (Texas State) -1971
Juris Doctorate, St. Mary’s University of San Antonio, Texas - 1985
