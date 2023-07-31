Have you ever noticed that something seems to shift during the month of August? Suddenly, the sky changes ever so slightly and begins to look like just a little bit more like fall. The summer crowds begin to thin out, and everyone panics after looking at the calendar and makes last-ditch plans for some fun before the start of the school year. Many of these plans include time near the water to beat the heat. Lucky for us, New Braunfels boasts not one, but two beautiful rivers and a rock-bottomed lake, plus the Gulf of Mexico is a couple of hours away.
In addition to providing a respite from the temperatures, our area’s lakes, rivers and Gulf provide a bevy of fishing opportunities, and nothing hits the spot quite like freshly caught and prepared seafood. Whether you’re looking for a brisk beverage to enjoy on the water or a nice wine to pair with your fresh catch, a bottle of Llano Off The Hook 2022 Marsanne by Llano Estacado, available exclusively at The Grapevine in Gruene, is an easy choice for your summer activities and meals.
This aromatic white wine is crisp and refreshing with notes of pear, white peach, apples and spice. Served well-chilled, this Marsanne has enough body to easily complement seafood hot off the grill, but also pairs beautifully alongside a creamy or buttery pasta dish with fresh-caught grilled or fried shrimp as the star of the show.
The months of August through December are the best times for fishing in Texas. From bass and trout to catfish, our area boasts exceptional fishing this time of the year. With an abundance of fresh fish available, there’s a good chance that you’ll be fortunate enough to find yourself with some freshly caught seafood to prepare soon. So, invite some friends over, stop in and grab a bottle of Llano Off The Hook from The Grapevine and enjoy a delicious meal to celebrate the last month of summer!
