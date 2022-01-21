New Braunfels might be one of the fastest growing cities in the US, but take a turn down most roads and you’ll quickly find yourself face-to-face with a historical building.
Over time, some of that history can be lost or forgotten, so preserving and teaching about it becomes a challenging responsibility.
That’s where Justin Ball steps in.
Ball is the director of the Heritage Society of New Braunfels, located at 1370 Church Hill Drive, which oversees the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture and popular local events such as Folkfest.
“Our main function is running the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture, and the secondary function is maintaining the heritage of the city,” Ball said. “We run the Kindermasken Parade, which (in 2022) will be in its 166th year. We also run a living history program every weekend out at the museum as well as monthly larger things.”
Ball, who will have been with the Heritage Society for four years in May, is no stranger to preserving heritage.
“I previously worked for the Alamo and also did some work with the UNESCO World Heritage program,” he said. “It’s kind of a branch of the United Nations. They protect cultural sites and things of that nature. When I was doing that, it was with the missions in San Antonio.”
The museum aims to educate and preserve some of the local traditions unique to New Braunfels, which some locals might not be entirely aware of.
“The really cool thing about New Braunfels is there was a very, very strong German furniture-making tradition that came over with the first wave of immigrants in 1845,” Ball said. “There were a lot of world events. Things were changing in Europe. Things were industrializing, so a lot of the people who were trained to make furniture in the European guild systems in the 1840s, they suddenly found themselves competing with factories. Industrialization was settling in and suddenly it was much, much easier to use 19th Century power tools to make furniture than by hand. A lot cheaper and quicker.
“So, these people who had been trained since they were about 5 years old to make furniture suddenly found themselves with a dilemma. They could stay in Europe and reenter the workforce as unskilled labor, or they knew they could throw in their lot with the Mainzer Adelsverein, which is the German immigration company that founded New Braunfels, and they could come here to Texas where there was no industry and they could continue to apply their trade.
“So there was this really, really high concentration of what we call tischlermeisters. That essentially means a master builder, cabinet maker.”
Ball said many of these furniture makers established themselves in the New Braunfels community and the peak time for that furniture- making was between 1845 and 1880.
“Our museum kind of displays the material culture of early German households, as well as shows off some of the architecture as well,” he said.
Despite New Braunfels’ many changes and growth over the last several years, Ball says the importance of educating residents about the people who started the town many have grown to love so much remains paramount.
“I truly believe it is important for a city to know where it comes from, even if the demographics change over the years,” he said. “It’s extremely important to kind of keep that heart and soul that communities were founded on alive. It’s organizations like the Heritage Society of New Braunfels that allow these new populations to come in and kind of acclimate themselves - kind of get a sense of how and why the city was founded. It allows people to kind of connect with the past and have a little more respect or maybe appreciation for what we have today and the hard work of the people who came before us.”
Among the Heritage Society’s many efforts to teach residents about local history is its living history programs, which Ball says work to reach wider audiences.
“That’s the cool thing about living history — it has a very wide appeal to people as they can kind of get the sights and smells of what came before on a level that maybe a museum doesn’t allow you to do,” he said. “It’s a little more personal and easier for people to grasp. And seeing somebody interpret history and doing it right in front of them, it’s much more effective for some people than just looking at an object.”
He said when objects are behind glass cases in museums, sometimes it can be difficult to show how the item was created or it’s importance.
But history doesn’t stand still, and neither does the Heritage Society.
“The biggest change coming to the heritage village in the next year or so is we are getting ready to rebuild the German Protestant Church,” Ball said. “It was New Braunfels’ very first public building. It was built in 1846. It was the first church, it was the first school, it was the first post office, it was the first hospital and it was the first morgue.”
He said the building was a central structure in the history of New Braunfels.
“It was a community building,” he said. “The community built it together. It is my hope, that by resurrecting this building, we will be able to again channel that communal energy and get people interested in our site and bring in some new volunteers and members and things of that nature so that we can continue to interpret that shared history.”
Folkfest will return to New Braunfels on April 9 and 10, and throughout the rest of the year the society hosts “Folkfest Presents: Second Saturday,” events which Ball described as a more intimate version of Folkfest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.