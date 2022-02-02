Yesenia McNett has been singing for as long as she can remember. As a young girl, music was a huge part of her life.
“My parents played music all the time around the house,” she explains. “My dad had a great album collection and my mom had a 45-rpm collection. We didn’t really have many traditions in our house but we had music traditions. When I think about Christmas, food doesn’t come to mind. It’s when we would listen to my mom’s Nat King Cole and oldies records. Both of my parents had different things they liked. This gave me a broad foundation of music that I credit to them. It influences what I do in the bands I play with. My dad loved classic country and all the singer songwriters of the 60s and 70s. A lot of the singers that lived in the Laurel Canyon area in California. My mother loved the Motown, disco, rancheras and all the Spanish music. If music wasn’t playing, one of us was singing. Someone recently pointed out to me that some people don’t live with music in their head all the time. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ It is constantly playing in my brain and obviously with my dad, too, because he whistled all the time.”
Born in Bryan, Texas, her parents, Judd and Joan McNett, met while studying at Texas A&M University. They moved to Canyon Lake while her father was working on a ranch school near Dripping Springs called Darden Hill (now Burke Center): a ranch for young boys removed from their homes due to trauma and associated behaviors. He worked there as a ranch hand and counselor, since his first degree was in psychology. Working with animals and using his psychology degree made it a perfect fit. Her mom continued her studies and became a registered nurse.
“My dad played guitar, too, and through him I developed my love of the Beatles and James Taylor,” Yesenia recalls. “He would play and sing their songs to me. The first song he taught me to play on guitar was ‘Blackbird’ by the Beatles and his version of ‘La Malaguena.’ I never took guitar lessons outside the house; I only learned the things my dad taught me.”
Though she owns a guitar, bass, violin, mandolin, banjo, and ukulele, the piano remains her primary instrument.
“I mainly just tinker around with them,” she explains, “or I use them when I’m recording and need a certain sound for a song.”
An accomplished pianist, Yesenia got her first piano and started taking lessons in the fifth grade. She started in the summer while visiting relatives in El Paso, so she only took lessons while she was in town. Eventually, she found Mary Wittrup, a piano teacher in Canyon Lake, and started taking lessons from her.
Their first family piano was a player piano that had the scrolls and pedals. Before long they replaced it with a regular upright piano. These days she gets her baby grand piano fix when she plays for her church, the Unitarian Universalists of New Braunfels.
At home she plays keyboard because they are smaller and portable. Yesenia is the only piano player in her family and jokingly says her mother claims to be tone deaf…but she believes everyone can sing.
Family road trips brought out Abbey Road by the Beatles and the entire family would listen and sing along. Her father was very particular with his Beatles albums though and Yesenia knew to leave those to his careful hands. Their ranch truck had an 8-track player, but the family car had a CD player.
A trip to the local Sears store in the early 90s gave them a nice stereo system with a turntable, a dual cassette deck and a multi-disc CD player. For a family that thrived on music, this was a big deal. Yesenia still remembers the CDs they bought that day.
The purchase included Gloria Estefan’s Into The Light album, Michael Jackson’s Off The Wall, Jesus Christ Superstar and a collection of classical music. The first cassettes she purchased with her own money were by Heart, the Scorpions, Bad Company and Blue Oyster Cult, so she was definitely a fan of 80s rock and roll.
In 1992, a new world opened for Yesenia when she discovered musical theater.
“My first major production,” she recalls, “was in Annie at Circle Arts Theatre. I played one of the orphans and I was hooked. My choir teacher, Cathy Clark, encouraged me to try out for the play so I did. My mom would always ask me to sing for friends and family when I was really little. She would turn to them when I was done and say, ‘She’s good, right?’ So, my parents could recognize that something was there. Cathy noticed it too, so they were all encouraging from very early on.”
Cathy constantly gave her challenging songs to sing and often paired her up with other students to form trios that would compete. She taught her students three- and four-part harmony at an early age, things that would be helpful as Yesenia’s vocal skills
continued to improve.
“I can’t credit theater enough,” she explains. “For helping me get out of my shell because I am very shy and introverted. It was my theater training that made me able to perform onstage. Skills you need in order to look comfortable and have conversations with the audience. Having stage presence is 100% due to my years of doing live theater. While I was at Circle Arts, I joined an acting troupe from middle school through high school. That’s where I cut my teeth on performing live. I was often told that I was too quiet and in the troupe we had to sing loud enough to fill a school auditorium. We would sometimes sing in gymnasiums and you had to be loud enough to be heard all the way to the back rows. The troupe was called The Inner Circle and Roberta Elliott and her mom Elizabeth were helping me get out of my shell and learn how to perform.”
Now she is a card-carrying member of Actor’s Equity Association.
Yesenia admits that stage fright was a challenge for her at the beginning, and again credits her theater work with helping her overcome it.
“When you do live theater,” she says, “the lights are blinding and you can’t see the audience. You learn to perform to this dark mass. We say in our pre-show huddle to ‘dazzle the dark,’ referring to the audience as ‘the dark.’ Since you can’t see them, you just sing to the darkness, but you can feel their energy.”
These days there’s pre-show jitters but the stage fright is no longer an issue. In our interviews we talked about her ability to remember thousands of song lyrics. She referred to it as muscle memory where your brain just goes on autopilot and the lyrics just come out. She admits to often forgetting items on her grocery shopping list, but song lyrics just seem too always be there. If for some strange reason she does forget a lyric, her theater training kicks in and she can fake it. Chances are good that the audience will never even know a line was flubbed.
She went to college at Southwestern University in Georgetown to work on her major in anthropology and her minors in music and feminist studies. While there, she sang in a variety of groups including the school chorus, a barbershop quartet and even tried her hand at opera. She also continued her vocal training all through college.
“I love music,” she explains with a laugh, “but I really wanted to work for National Geographic. I wanted to travel the world and take pictures of the places I saw. My dream job would be traveling to different countries and learning how to play different instruments. I learned some different instruments from Thailand in college and just loved it.”
I first heard Yesenia sing in April of 2012 when I was one of the judges for a talent show at the Brauntex Theatre. After she sang her first song, all three of us judges looked at each other and said, “Here’s our winner.” We knew the contest was over the minute we heard her sing. At that time, she was a performer at Sea World and had joined her first band, City Sounds, in 2011 after answering a Craigslist ad. They were a San Antonio band that needed a vocalist that could sing in English and Spanish, as they performed mostly oldies and some Tejano songs as well. A year later she joined Rock N Soul and eventually started singing with the Groove Doctors in 2013. In 2014 she formed two bands in Austin, the Time Warps and Brass Tax. The pandemic sidelined both bands but they hope to start performing again soon.
“I often joke about how I got started playing in bands,” Yesenia says. “I say I cut my teeth on the great VFW tour because it seems like we played every VFW Hall in Texas. In the beginning it was just playing bars, VFW and American Legion halls.” By fronting several bands, it gave her the versatility to play at many different types of venues including private parties, weddings, conventions and corporate events.
Yesenia does most of her own bookings and uses an agent for smaller projects, conventions, memory care and assisted living facilities. She has performed as the country singer in “Always…Patsy Cline” the musical for years at venues all over Texas. She has also performed sold-out tributes to Heart, Fleetwood Mac, Linda Ronstadt and Aretha Franklin at the Brauntex Theatre. As if performing in several bands wasn’t enough, she also makes time to teach vocals and piano at Beagle’s Nest Studios.
Her future plans include writing and recording some original songs. She invested in some home recording equipment and has taught herself to record demos.
“I love to perform live so I will always do that. It’s a true passion of mine,” she states, “but I also want to be a creator of music, too. I have enough songs for an EP and hopefully I can get it recorded soon.”
Right now, she’s reached a happy medium with her bands. The Groove Doctors perform in the New Braunfels and San Antonio area while the Time Warps and Brass Tax are based more in the Austin area. When she has special projects, she cherry picks the best musicians so that the highest quality is maintained.
Upcoming shows include performances in Boerne and Fredericksburg plus a tribute to Carole King and Carly Simon scheduled for September at the Brauntex Theatre. When Alex Meixner is in town, Yesenia is always a guest vocalist at his shows.
Classical guitarist Gil Gutierrez has invited her to be a part of his concerts and she has visited his hometown in San Miguel, Mexico.
“I feel like music for me is a giant Venn diagram that has all of these different areas I get to use,” Yesenia explained at the end of our interview. “I get to go from teaching to singing in church to acting and singing for residents at assisted living spaces. I get to play in theaters, local bars, do solo shows. I get to do it all. It’s neat how much of my world music gets to fill now.”
Her calendar is filling up this year and will include many performances here in town.
To stay up to date on where she’s playing, follow her on Facebook, Instagram and on her website at YeseniaMcNett.com.
