When I first became a mother, I did what many others have also probably done. I strove to be an “Über Mom.”
You know the type: that Type-A, all-in brand of mom who makes the homemade baby food and signs her kids up for every enrichment opportunity available to babies age 3-months old.
We did play group. We did Mommy and Me. We did Kindermusik. Sure, a lot of my motivation was to find organized activities to get us dressed and out of the house on a weekly basis, but I was also desperate to prove my worth as a mom ... to be an “Über Mom.”
As the years passed and my kids started school, my role as a mom changed a bit. Instead of being the full time activities director for our home, my role morphed into more of a support role. I packed healthy, Pinterest-worthy school lunches and had an updated family calendar hanging on the wall in the breakfast room with every activity, appointment and birthday on it for all to see. I was the room mother in my kids’ elementary classrooms and attended all of the school field trips.
But, now that my kids are teens, a funny thing has happened. Rather than striving to be that Über Mom, I’ve now become literally an “Uber Mom.”
You’re familiar with the app that connects users with rides to and fro? Well, with two busy teens, both still too young to drive, I’ve become their own personal Uber driver and, well, life looks a lot different now than it did back in the days when I was trying so hard to be an “Über Mom.”
These days, my car’s gas tank is perpetually nearing empty or I’m at the gas station filling up. The inside of my car looks like the men’s washroom of a seedy nightclub, with travel size deodorants, hand sanitizer, hair brushes, dental picks and gum available to anyone who forgets an important component of their morning hygiene before school.
There’s the constant driving back and forth to and from the kids’ schools, friend’s houses and activities, then, there’s the endless hours of waiting in the parking lot for them. As much as I don’t enjoy being constantly in my car, I will tell you that some of the conversations that happen in our car are wonderful and important.
There’s something about being in the car together that makes it easier to talk about the big stuff.
My kids are a captive audience when we’re in the car — there’s no escaping the hard or awkward conversations. And, in one short year, my daughter will get her license and these days of spending so much time in my car with them will come to an abrupt stop.
So, for now, I’ll grit my teeth and bear the constant driving, knowing that it’s merely a blip on the radar of parenthood.
