The past two years were tough on so many businesses, but few took a harder hit than the music business.
Live concerts were halted for over a year, causing many music venues to shutter their doors permanently. One outdoor venue, Whitewater Amphitheater, right here in our backyard, not only survived but ended this year as the No. 4 outdoor venue in the world. Only Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Sydney Myer Music Bowl in Australia and the Pacific Amphitheatre in California were ahead of Whitewater.
To be ranked that high on the list takes a massive amount of hard work from a dedicated staff working tirelessly behind the scenes to make each show a great experience for the fans.
One group that rarely gets the praise it deserves is the backstage production crew. This talented group arrives early in the morning and is the last to leave. They handle hundreds of tasks all day long to ensure that each show runs smoothly.
I had the chance to observe them in action at a Willie Nelson concert in October. Their leader is Becky Lynn Street, a seasoned veteran of the music business. Becky Lynn is the general manager at Whitewater and when I first met her back in May at a Cody Johnson concert, I learned that her entire staff were women. At the time, she was the production manager with the promotion to GM still a few months away.
Unfortunately, in the music business, women rarely fill these positions. I knew there was a story here that needed telling.
Becky Lynn was born in New Orleans, but grew up in Virginia. After high school she had her heart set on attending Penn State. She applied and was accepted with a goal to become a dietitian. She wanted to focus on touring musicians, athletes and teaching them how to eat healthy on the road. She attended her four-day orientation without telling her parents she wanted to go there.
“When I returned home, they received the acceptance letter with the tuition costs attached,” Becky said. “It was over $30,000 per year and they said we can’t afford this.”
Since Penn State was too expensive, she eventually went to James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia to work on a mass communications major with a music industry minor.
Soon she discovered a program that offered in state tuition to out of state universities if your state university didn’t offer the degree you wanted.
So, Becky Lynn left JMU and moved to Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. They had one of the best recording industry programs in the nation so she picked music business to major in with a minor in public relations.
She soon discovered, like many students do, that after they graduate and enter the working world, you rarely use the things you learned in college. The things she did use were the work experiences she got while doing internships in Nashville.
She was lucky enough to intern at UMG Nashville, one of the biggest record labels in town. Connections she made back then are still being used today. She also worked as a sales representative for the CMA Music Festival and as a publicist for high profile country music artists.
Between that job and her internships, she’s done about every job in the music industry.
“I’m a huge advocate for going to college or getting higher education, whatever that looks like for you,” she said. “But at the same time, I think there’s a value in on-the-job training and self-educating.
“That was one of the biggest factors that brought me to Texas, because I was in Nashville for 10 years,” she said. “I was a publicist, I tour managed, I did artist development and management work. I did all these things and was constantly building my resume and gaining experience.
“The artist I was tour managing for decided to take a break from playing. I knew another up and coming artist that was looking for a tour manager and when I approached him about the position, he said he didn’t want a woman on the road. I was surprised and slightly annoyed by his response. I didn’t understand how it could matter if I were male or female.
“By this time, I had traveled and worked closely with many male artists. So, his answer hit me wrong. When I questioned him on what being a woman had to do with it, he recovered by saying that he wanted a tour manager who could also run audio. I would have been fine with that response since I didn’t run audio and had no desire to, but his initial reply always struck a nerve with me.”
Shortly after this incident, a close friend offered her a free pass to attend SXSW, the music conference hosted every spring in Austin. It was a chance to clear her head and mingle with people in the business.
While in Austin, she ran into Crooks, one of the bands she had previously met at a Steamboat Music Fest. They instantly offered her a job as their tour manager and she never returned to Nashville.
She was on the road with Crooks until they disbanded in 2014.
“If you want to talk about having a woman on the road, we were all crammed in a small van,” she said. “We had to take turns sleeping and driving. I remember one time we were coming back from South Dakota and I woke up and it was so hot. I look around and everyone is in their underwear because the AC went out. I thought, well, me too. So, I stripped down to just my underwear and no one had a problem with it. We were all there to do our job, which was keeping the band on the road to the next gig.
“I think every band should start at the van level because when you do finally get a bus, you will appreciate it so much more. In a van, you are the only one dealing with tire blowouts, loading in gear, selling merchandise, getting paid, loading the van after the show, just so many things you have to deal with at this level.”
Once the band broke up, she decided to get off the road for a while and see what other opportunities were out there. Still in her early 30’s, it was time to plant some roots.
She found a house to rent in New Braunfels and supplemented her income by being a gun for hire to any band that needed a merch person. It was an exhausting way to make a living and convinced her even further to find a steady job.
“I heard that Shannon Canada was looking for someone to help her at 36D Management,” Becky Lynn said. “I started working for her around October 2015 and stayed for a few years. We were managing her husband, Cody, plus Charlie Robison, Mike McClure and Dalton Domino. I love contracts now because we did so many of them while I was there. I wouldn’t be able to do my job even half as well if I hadn’t spent so many years in the trenches and on the front line of the artist and touring side. It was a natural fit to move into a venue position. Now, I can relate to whatever issue the bands are dealing with.
“Since I spent so many years on that side of the business, I can help them have a good day while they are at our venue. People think all we do is hang out backstage with the artists. If they only knew the crazy things you must deal with on a daily basis.”
Her journey to working at Whitewater Amphitheater came in baby steps. A friend told her they needed a merch person for a concert featuring Sam Hunt and Billy Currington. She came back the next night for a show featuring the rapper Ludacris.
That was the night of the big flood in 2015 and they did a full evacuation of the venue. The stage was destroyed, the front of house area was gone, just complete destruction everywhere.
When Whitewater owner Will Korioth built the venue in 2006, it was designed to incorporate all the best things from his favorite venues. After the flood, he added some additional things not done on the original build.
Becky Lynn returned to work after the rebuild, keeping her job as the house merch person. She noticed the production manager was short staffed and offered to help. She found someone to take her place selling merch and started working some of the bigger shows with the production crew.
Just before a July 4 show with Steve Earle and Ryan Bingham, she was promoted to hospitality manager. She maintained that position for the rest of 2017 through 2019. During this time, she assumed additional duties for each show. She was helping obtain hotel rooms for the artist, hiring runners, additional production staff, running VIP programs and Meet & Greets. She also set up float trips and arranged to get artists to and from the hotels in town.
In December, she was helping her boyfriend move here from Florida when she got the call offering her the job of production manager. She would be sharing the job title with a co-worker who had held the job the previous season. It was exciting news because she had started at the bottom and had worked her way up through the ranks.
Then, due to COVID, everything stopped and the staff was furloughed. They were closed for 564 days and reopened on March 18, 2021, with a show featuring Randy Houser and Jamey Johnson. It was a socially-distanced show with tables spaced 6 feet apart to comply with COVID requirements.
Before they could reopen, Becky Lynn measured the entire venue and made a seating chart to socially distance all the tables. This task included helping Ticketmaster build a new seating chart as well. Her next job was writing protocols for the venue and backstage to keep everyone safe and healthy.
Things were crazy for everyone during this time. When they were able to open back up, she found herself with almost no staff. Everyone else had found other jobs, many in non-music related businesses. The production manager job was hers once again and she started hiring a new team.
One of the things that made me want to tell Becky Lynn’s story was her staff. She had total freedom to hire anyone she wanted and they all happen to be females. While I was backstage, I spoke with Kim Williams, the show runner. It’s her job to take the artists anywhere they want to go. I also spoke with Cati Jo Kincaid, the new hospitality manager. It’s her job to read tour riders and shop for all the items the band wants in their dressing room.
Over the years, Becky Lynn has dealt with some chauvinistic touring personnel and she’s had to kick some rowdy bands out of the backstage dressing rooms. Being tough comes with the territory but she also knows how to defuse tense situations, which is an art that must be learned after years of experience. She likes to lead with kindness but can get firm when the situation calls for it.
She has found that the bigger the star, the less hassle there is. Major touring acts are usually the most organized and do the most thorough job of advancing their show.
As she explained to me, a good manager doesn’t have to understand every technical aspect about production, but you need to know your venue inside and out. Then you surround yourself with competent people and let them do their job.
“The beauty of where we are located is that almost every band wants to float the river,” Becky Lynn said. “Whiskey Myers has started doing a family float when they play here. We always take care of them so the band, crew and family can enjoy themselves. Kim, our show runner, took Ryan Bingham all over town. He used to live here so he wanted to see Saengerhalle and what all has changed since he moved to Los Angeles. John Fogerty and his wife Julie wanted to shop at the Outlet Malls and Bucc-ee’s. When Miranda Lambert plays here, she makes it such a great experience. Once she brought in the whole Whataburger team and they set up a full spread in the artist lounge. They brought the guy from Meat Church in and he cooked for everyone. Once she brought her Airstream trailer backstage which was fun.
“Billy Currington is another of our favorites. It never fails, every time he comes here, his tour manager has problems with his printer. Twice now we’ve tied the crappy printer to the back bumper of his bus and sent it off in a blaze of glory. The last time we did it, they got pulled over by the cops a few miles down the road. We’ve had some difficult days too, like a certain singer that didn’t like appliances so we had to move the refrigerator out of the green room.”
Her promotion to general manager came just as we were putting the final touches on her story. Right now, they plan on reopening in late April. She has a list of improvements she wants to make at the venue that will improve everyone’s experience, from the artists to the staff and for the patrons. In addition to their regular season of shows, they are working on a program in the biergarten to extend their season and make it more friendly for locals.
In her new position, Becky Lynn will no longer be doing all her previous duties, but her entire production team is returning and she knows they are more than capable of handling every task.
“I just want to make it a fun place to work,” she said. “We have the best job in the world. We get to work at one of the Top 5 outdoor venues in the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.