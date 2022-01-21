Embrace the flavors of 2022

Welcome to 2022, New Braunfels!
Last year was a heck of a 12 months for many of us across the Lone Star State. We learned, we grew, we froze — but we made it out with stories and a greater appreciation for the little things that make life so good. In 2022, we can expect some of the same, but any challenges ahead will be met with the tactful force of our Texas Spirit.
This is the game-winning, hurdle-jumping mentality that winemaker Bo Salling seems to live by. Bo is one of the guys responsible for Texoir, an up-and-coming Texas wine project that focuses on harmonizing Texas terrior with the perfect grapes for our region. Bo’s introduction to wine started in the High Plains of Texas, where he spent his days as a musician and wine industry professional. Ten years ago, Bo showed Texans how to make a great dry Rose. One hundred cases later, Bo found himself involved in several other brands and projects including Texoir.
Now, I may be just a little biased as this isn’t my first rodeo mentioning Bo or Texoir. However, this is not without reason. Given my unique opportunity to work with and taste countless wines from every corner of this state, Bo is doing something special. Texoir is making it a point to bring Texas wine to a new level by embracing aspects that pose challenges to other wine makers, in turn, establishing a new artistic medium in winemaking.
The newest resident in Gruene, a special release from Texoir is 2017 Chingaso Petite Sirah. Petite Sirah is an especially difficult grape to work with in most applications, not limited to Texas. Unlike Syrah; a different grape with the same name; Petite Sirah offers a bigger and bolder experience in comparison to the moderately acidic and mellow Syrah. When Texas terroir and a rockstar-winemaker are included with this single varietal, one can expect a complex melody of flavors designed to impress and accompany a wide arrangement of palates. On the nose, aromas of dark fruit and vanilla with a hint of tobacco and dark chocolate, illustrates a Texas sunset on a cool evening. A pleasant spice intrigues the palate before boasting bold and structured tannins blossoming into flavors of plum and ripe berries.
Chingaso is the latest addition to Texoir’s arsenal at The Grapevine, however this limited release won’t last long. Start your New Year off with Chingaso and other fine selections available from Texoir to help set the stage for an excellent and unforgettable 2022.
Cheers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.