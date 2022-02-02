You’ve probably experienced the typical “Date Night” – that evening dedicated to celebrating the special person in your life whether it’s young love or a marriage of many years. And of course Valentine’s Day is an expected excursion, but here’s a thought: How about a “Day Date”?
A day date means more scenic sunlit hours to expand your range for exploring. Reservations are easier to come by. You have more time to “venue hop.” You might even hear a story or two from local business owners. Not convinced?
Let me give you a taste of our delectable day.
We started our morning in the Texas Hill Country town of Fredericksburg with a stop at Dooley’s 5, 10, & 25 Cent Store. Owned by the Dooley Family since 1923, it is a veritable treasure chest of “finds,” from unique children’s toys and games to gifts and oddities – it’s all here! I even found a “belly button duster” in the gag gift section.
We laughed our way down the aisles!
Remember what I said about hearing those local stories? We ran into owner Tim Dooley who, besides giving a brief history of his family’s store, proudly showed us “Blue Waltz Perfume” — a scent with antiquity. This perfume was just 39¢ back in the Depression and was a top seller. Our first stop set the tone — we would appreciate the little things every step of the way that day.
From the moment you walk through the Hobbit-style door of the Slate Theory Winery cellar, you are embarking on a singular experience. The concrete cellar boasts five-foot thick ceiling and walls. Private tasting rooms open to a central broad hallway allowing for intimate conversation but give you the feeling of being part of a larger celebration. Bottling only 100% Texas grapes, the family-owned winery uses fruit from their estate and carefully selected Texas growers. It was here we enjoyed an afternoon wine tasting accompanied by charcuterie which sufficed for a late lunch. We sipped, supped, and took it all in.
Primed by local five and dime charm and Texas wine, we wandered downtown Fredericksburg. Busy, yet inviting sidewalks and street corners made for excellent people watching and window shopping.
We topped off the evening with an early dinner at Hill & Vine, a newer restaurant in Fredericksburg. The beautiful renovation of the former Peach Tree Tearoom provides the perfect urban background for the owner’s passion for Texas.
“We grew up on the best Texas flavors,” said Jesse Barter, who along with his wife Sarah runs the popular restaurant. “From tender cuts to queso to fresh fish. Nothing but the best of Texas!”
Although they don’t accept reservations, you can get on their online waitlist and grab a beer, wine, mimosa, and/or margarita directly from Das Bar Bus while you wait. After many miles on the open road, the converted VW Bus now has a new life and home at the Hill & Vine patio as a full-service bar.
After a flavorful dining experience (hint: the onion rings are off the charts!) we bid auf Wiedersehen to our Day Date, with time to watch a romantic movie once home again.
On a different note, if you’d like to just cozy up at home for your date, Tim Dooley’s sister, Jean Dooley Tellkamp, a Fredericksburg native, has created a menu and a table scape idea just for you! Look for all the details about Jean’s do-it-yourself date at Texicureans.com, including her chocolate nut strudel recipe.
About Texicureans: With a popular website, e-newsletter, and growing social media presence, this culinary project shares the rich history of Texas by way of food. New Braunfelser Cindy Williams and her niece Emily Williams take followers on the trail and into the kitchens of ordinary Texans. It’s all about the diverse traditions of food, family, and the rich tapestry of cultures and regions in the Lone Star State. Find out more at Texicureans.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.