There are times when you simply need a light and healthy timeout. When the weather is hot and cooking is out of the question, or if you’ve been overindulging in meaty protein since the onset of grilling season, a simple salad presents a welcome break. Especially when it’s a fattoush salad.
Fattoush is a traditional Levantine salad. It’s a garden salad and a bread salad at once, brimming with fresh greens and garden vegetables, studded with feta cheese and olives, and tumbled with shards of crispy pita bread. It’s a light, bright and remarkably satisfying dish, thanks to the convergence of textures and salty, briny flavors. The pita pieces serve as “croutons” and soak up a puckery dressing infused with lemon and sumac.
