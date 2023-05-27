Several Steuben members and their spouses and friends recently enjoyed good German beer and food at Krause’s to celebrate our 15th anniversary. The New Braunfels Community Band played rousing marches and German folk songs were sung. We honored the German-American Society president Eric Tennyson and his wife Cindy (vice-president), for their club meetings and community charity work. Unit #1845 president Helgard Suhr-Hollis and myself organized the event.
It’s hard to believe how time flies. The year was 2007 when Randy Ratje, then chairman of the Steuben Society of America, visited a meeting of the New Braunfels German-American Society. He explained the importance of the work the society does, not only for ethnic Germans, but for all Americans, regardless of race or religion. Just months later, 17 members of the German-American Society received their charter and became unit members of the Steuben Society of America. We chose #1845 as our unit number to honor the year New Braunfels was founded, and named our unit after the city’s founder.
