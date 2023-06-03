Keva Hoffmann Boardman’s love of history began at a very early age when she started spending her Saturdays at the Sophienburg Museum when she was eight years old. Helping Mrs. Faust at the museum, so Mrs. Faust wouldn’t be alone all day, Keva said she would “help dust and put away the pieces of the collection. I got to touch all the beautiful fabrics and garments….and the shrunken monkey head (before it disintegrated). I didn’t know that I could ‘major’ in museum science until college.”
That early introduction to history led Keva to earn her bachelor’s degree in Art History from the University of Texas and complete some graduate work in museum studies at Virginia Commonwealth University. Her 35-plus years in museum work includes internships at the Smithsonian Institute and Witte Museum, years of curatorial and collection management, exhibit interpretation and educational programming with multiple historical sites. Keva had input for the design process of the current Sophienburg Museum & Archives building. And when the Comal County Courthouse was restored and re-dedicated, Keva assisted with the exhibits in the display cases in the Courthouse.
