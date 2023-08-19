Q: Our St. Augustine grass has always looked green and lush, but now it looks like hay. Do you have any ideas? Is there a better, more drought-tolerant grass variety. We plan to add some soil.Will that help?
A: There are lots of questions to answer before you make drastic changes to the lawn. If you don’t figure out what is causing the problem, you are likely to end up with the same problem, even after drastic and expensive actions. Most hay-colored lawns are not dead. Even St. Augustine grass, if it receives some water every 2 to 3 weeks, will survive, especially if there is a 6-inch layer of soil under it. Bermuda grass and zoysia grass can usually go dormant and survive without water for a period, but both require more sun than St. Augustine grass for longterm success. Have you been able to water at all? Try an experiment and be generous with a hand watering twice a week to see if the grass responds. Don’t automatically add a thick layer of soil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.