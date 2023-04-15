Q: We are interested in getting involved in the Monarch Butterfly Initiative. We want to include some native milkweed in our landscape and also some good nectar plants. What are your recommendations?
A: Obtain some tropical milkweed transplants from your favorite plant nursery. It works well until you get your native milkweed grown. Obtain the native milkweed such as antelope horn and green milkweed from Douglas King Seed Company in San Antonio or Native American Seed Company in Junction. Both sell online. Several non-profits and educational organizations offer activities to help address the Monarch population challenges. For a good resource, look to the book “Butterfly Gardening For the South” by Geyata Ajilvsgi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.