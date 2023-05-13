Q: We just bought a new house that is wonderful, but it does not have a lawn or shade trees. Will Bermuda grass seed work here, and can we plant it now?
A: Yes it will work here in full sun, and it can be planted now. May 1 is the date that the soil reaches high enough temperatures for Bermuda Seed to germinate. Check with your favorite retail nursery for the seed and follow the seeding instructions. Invest in compost and soil to provide a 6-inch depth if your soil is shallow. Fertilize first with 19-05-09 slow-release lawn fertilizer. Till and water the soil surface before you apply the seed. It should only take 5 days to germinate and could be mowed in three weeks. Water shallowly twice per day for a week.
