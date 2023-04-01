Q: Last year we experienced our friend’s sunflower patch. It was amazing how the flowers attracted the sparrows, cardinals, and especially the goldfinches. He told us how to collect the seeds and plant the patch, but it did not work out for us. How do you do it?
A: Obtain seeds from someone with a sunflower patch or buy seeds at your favorite nursery or internet seed retailer. If you have a small amount of seed, plant them in 4-inch containers and then transplant them spread across your targeted patch. If you have enough seed, spread them across the patch so that the seed makes contact with the soil. The key is to get a few plants to produce seed, which will quickly fill up the patch in full sun.
