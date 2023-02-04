Q: Based on the discussions I have heard between you and the listeners of your radio show, I understand that you have West Highland Terriers that are active and independent in your neighborhood. Are you at all worried about having them loose in your neighborhood with the presence of all the hawks and owls? I have terriers and am especially nervous about the presence of caracara and great horned owls.
A: I am more worried about coyotes and loose dogs and careless automobiles than the hawks and owls, so even though I let my Westies run loose in the fenced yard, they are not loose in the neighborhood. So far over several generations of Westies I have not had a problem, but they weigh about 20 pounds. If I had smaller dogs, I probably would be more nervous and would only let them out in the yard in a kennel or if I was out with them.
