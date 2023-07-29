There was a welcome spell of rain in May, but now after a record hot and dry June and July, we are continuing into more of the same in August. Drought restrictions are in place all over the region and the lawns, shrubs and trees are challenged. It is important to keep watering the plants that are less than 2 years old. Watering with a sprinkler works for the lawn, but not for the trees and shrubs. Water by hand or let the hose drip if your community’s watering restrictions permit it. To be effective, the water must seep down into the soil reservoir and soak the root ball.
Hollies are drought tolerant and fared very well in the February and Christmas freezes, but it is especially sad when they decline from a drought because they don’t signal you that they need water. They go from being heroes of the challenging weather to being dead. There are other shrubs that react the same, so that is why it isso important to keep recently planted stock watered. If you have fruit trees, the lack of water also sneaks up on them. They usually do not die, but peaches and plums will not produce much of a spring crop if the rain or irrigation is denied in August.
