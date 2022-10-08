Weekly columnist Eric Erickson is a member of the New Braunfels Astronomy Club. Send questions to “Ask the Astronomer” at ewandnl@gmail.com. Find Astronomy Friends in New Braunfels, as well as Comal County Friends of the Night Sky Group on Facebook.
OK, we’re still on the 36.” It’s a Dall-Kirkham design telescope. For those interested, the Dall-Kirkham design uses a concave elliptical primary mirror and convex spherical secondary mirror. An improved version employs a set of corrective lenses to reduce off-axis aberrations. It’s a great design.
Continuing with the theme of stellar evolution, we looked at M57, a planetary nebula called the Ring Nebula. It lies in the constellation Lyra. Planetary nebulae represent the end of a star like our Sun’s life. After 9-10 billion years of fusing hydrogen, the Sun-like star runs out and spastically fuses helium. The spasms blow huge shells of gas outward, forming a nebula around the dying star’s core. The core eventually stops fusing, becoming a white dwarf, with a light-year plus diameter nebula surrounding. While only 20% are spherical, shaped like planets, the name planetary became popular with early astronomers, thinking these objects were distant planets. They are distant, thousands of light years away, but not planets. M57 was a treat, like M17. Its ring shape was a beautiful, white oblong doughnut glowing in the dark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.