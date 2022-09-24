Weekly columnist Eric Erickson is a member of the New Braunfels Astronomy Club. Send questions to “Ask the Astronomer” at ewandnl@gmail.com. Find Astronomy Friends in New Braunfels, as well as Comal County Friends of the Night Sky Group on Facebook.
As a person interested in astronomy, I have a vested interest in the best night sky quality possible, and for now that depends on where I am. In Canyon Lake our night sky is decent, in Houston it was…no…it pretty much didn’t exist. I’m sure for Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin, and other cities of size, the night sky is mostly a darkish gray at best.
Closer to me, New Braunfels and San Marcus are on the cusp. They’re at a point where they can stop, even reverse the “light the night” syndrome so many developers, businesses, and homeowners have. Before you get ready to write a complaint to this paper, please know I am in no way against lighting the night. I am against unnecessarily lighting the night sky. That’s a different thing.
