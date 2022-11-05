Weekly columnist Eric Erickson is a member of the New Braunfels Astronomy Club. Send questions to “Ask the Astronomer” at ewandnl@gmail.com. Find Astronomy Friends in New Braunfels, as well as Comal County Friends of the Night Sky Group on Facebook.
When I was 11 years old, 12 years old, and 13 years old I asked for, hoped and prayed I would get a telescope for Christmas. I didn’t specify — any telescope would do! It didn’t have to be that 525x beauty I had seen in the new Christmas catalog, but hey, that would work. Well, no telescope arrived under the tree. I stopped asking.
The next Christmas I get…a microscope! What?! My mom really didn’t know the difference. In those days I didn’t think about exchanging and ultimately did not want to embarrass mom. Don’t get me wrong, the microscope was cool, and I spent many enjoyable hours examining animalcules with it.
