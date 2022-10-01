I like to talk about defending our night sky and how to reduce or prevent light pollution. We in the Canyon Lake area are blessed/cursed. We’re blessed with pretty good night skies, cursed in that we know light pollution is progressively ruining it.

Not so in Fort Davis. Sure, I know you will say, hey — that’s west Texas and a tiny town in the middle of nowhere. True, but so? They have respect for McDonald Observatory’s need of dark sky. McDonald Observatory provides impetus for night sky directives around there. People, lots of people can provide equal impetus in our area. A critical mass of night sky defenders is forming and will demand respect for the night sky! It’s going to happen.

