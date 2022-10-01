Weekly columnist Eric Erickson is a member of the New Braunfels Astronomy Club. Send questions to “Ask the Astronomer” at ewandnl@gmail.com. Find Astronomy Friends in New Braunfels, as well as Comal County Friends of the Night Sky Group on Facebook.
I like to talk about defending our night sky and how to reduce or prevent light pollution. We in the Canyon Lake area are blessed/cursed. We’re blessed with pretty good night skies, cursed in that we know light pollution is progressively ruining it.
Not so in Fort Davis. Sure, I know you will say, hey — that’s west Texas and a tiny town in the middle of nowhere. True, but so? They have respect for McDonald Observatory’s need of dark sky. McDonald Observatory provides impetus for night sky directives around there. People, lots of people can provide equal impetus in our area. A critical mass of night sky defenders is forming and will demand respect for the night sky! It’s going to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.