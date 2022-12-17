Event hostesses were Lynne Byrd, Betty Schaeffer, Bobbie Landrum, Vicki Hamel, Sally Blacksmith, Susan Sonier, Carolyn Reed, Roberta Schmid, Linda Beverlin, Pat Hingst and Bette Spain (not pictured). | SophieNBurg Museum & Archives
Presenters at the Ferdinand Lindheimer Chapter Daughters of the Republic of Texas Christmas Tea on Dec. 10 were Benno Engel, well known New Braunfels German teacher, and Tara Kohlenberg, executive director of the Sophienburg Museum.
Presenters at the Ferdinand Lindheimer Chapter Daughters of the Republic of Texas Christmas Tea on Dec. 10 were Benno Engel, well known New Braunfels German teacher, and Tara Kohlenberg, executive director of the Sophienburg Museum.
