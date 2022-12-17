The Ferdinand Lindheimer Chapter Daughters of the Republic of Texas Christmas Tea was held at the Sophienburg Museum’s Emmie Seele Memorial Library on Dec. 10. 

Chapter members and guests wore their finest tea hats, and some dressed in German attire. More than 80 pounds of food was collected for the New Braunfels Food Bank.

