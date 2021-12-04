The December Garden in Central Texas includes both warm weather vegetables and flowers, and their cold-weather opposites until the first major freeze eliminates the warm weather slate. Among the most noticeable of the summer plants are the zinnias. Because of their ease of reseeding and blooming plus their attraction to pollinators, seedeaters and bouquet creators many gardeners encourage them to keep blooming even if it limits our space for snapdragons and stocks. A close second are the Whopper begonias. It is hard to imagine that any flower could outshine cyclamen but the Whoppers are still looking spectacular and will last into the winter as long as the temperatures stay mild. It may take a hard freeze to make room for the cyclamen.
Tomatoes in the vegetable garden is another warm weather plant that is encouraged by gardeners to keep producing as long as it will. The Rodeo tomato for 2021, the Ruby Crush, has been especially productive but now we are also harvesting Tycoon, Red Snapper, Celebrity, HM 2249 and other semi-determinate large, fruited varieties. With the cooler weather the tomatoes are reluctant to change color in the ripening process, but they quickly respond if full-size fruit is carried into the house. Peppers eggplant, okra, squash and green beans are also continuing to produce fruit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.