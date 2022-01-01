Q. We want to grow Meyer lemons in our backyard, what does it take to protect them from the cold?
A. They will probably require protection if the temperature is predicted to be under 28 degrees. At 28 degrees they will require a fabric cover such as a blanket over the top and covering the sides of the container all the way to the bottom. (Cover to the whole plant and container). The blanket will need to be secured with clothes pins or similar devices to prevent the wind from moving it. If you use a lighter product such as insulate or a Planket, the plant will need to be covered by two layers, and again secured from the wind. If the temperature forecast is 26 degrees or less include a heat source within the covering. A poultry lamp or mechanic’s light work well for heat sources. If you use a mechanics light make sure the bulb is not a LED technology. Obtain an old-fashioned heat producing bulb.
