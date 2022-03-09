This turn in the weather is not welcome around here. I’m impatient for spring, mostly because I have a greenhouse now, and while it’s a darn big greenhouse, it’s where one should wrestle with something 24 feet long.

When my husband built this greenhouse, he doubled the size I had in mind. I’d been using a little playhouse turned she-shed turned “I bet this thing is going to come down on my head one of these days” building that he pleaded with me to let him tear down. Then to convince me, he built a roomy greenhouse with wood that was straight and a floor that didn’t make scary sounds when you walked on it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.