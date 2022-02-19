The 2021-22 debutantes will be presented at the annual Mid-Texas Symphony Ball, which will take place on Saturday, March 5, at 6 p.m., at The Embassy Suites by Hilton San Marcos Hotel Conference Center & Spa. The Mid-Texas Symphony Guild Debutante Program promotes family involvement in the symphony society, as well as activities that encourage interest in fine music, social etiquette and community service.
Throughout the year, the debutantes, their escorts, and stags attended educational workshops that focused on etiquette, poise, attire, table manners and dancing. The debutantes sold poinsettias to raise funds for the symphony. The Mid-Texas Symphony Ball is the culmination of this year’s events.
