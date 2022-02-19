2022 Mid-Texas Symphony Ball Debutantes

2022 Mid-Texas Symphony Ball Debutantes and their escorts

The 2021-22 debutantes will be presented at the annual Mid-Texas Symphony Ball, which will take place on Saturday, March 5, at 6 p.m., at The Embassy Suites by Hilton San Marcos Hotel Conference Center & Spa. The Mid-Texas Symphony Guild Debutante Program promotes family involvement in the symphony society, as well as activities that encourage interest in fine music, social etiquette and community service.

Throughout the year, the debutantes, their escorts, and stags attended educational workshops that focused on etiquette, poise, attire, table manners and dancing. The debutantes sold poinsettias to raise funds for the symphony.  The Mid-Texas Symphony Ball is the culmination of this year’s events.

Haley Brandt

Miss Haley Brandt, Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chad Brandt; Escorted by Derek Rizk, Son of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Rizk
summer Burnett

Miss Summer Burnett, Daughter of Ms. Shea Burnett; Escorted by Jackson Blackburn, Son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Blackburn
Riley Hanz

Miss Riley Hanz, Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Hanz; Escorted by Elliot Borrowman, Son of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Borrowman
Jensen Harvey

Miss Jensen Harvey, Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rick Harvey; Escorted by Dylan Aleman, Son of Mr. and Mrs. Orlando Aleman
Ingrid Preusser

Miss Ingrid Preusser, Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tyson Preusser; Escorted by Dayton Walters, Son of Mr. and Mrs. David Walters
Olivia Scheffel

Miss Olivia Scheffel, Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Scheffel; Escorted by Ryker Purdy, Son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Purdy
Samantha Schmucker

Miss Samantha Dru Schmucker, Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Schmucker; Escorted by Cooper Polston, Son of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Polston
Sofia Stojanvanski

Miss Sofia Stojanovski, Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alex Stojanovski ;Escorted by Connor Tharp, Son of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Tharp

