As we look ahead to the new year I have to admit we don’t have a firm grasp on things. This is probably because most of our things are locked up in two large metal boxes on our driveway.
Since our plumbing disaster drove us out of our home, I have learned a ton about this weird little world of restoration. It’s like a world of highly-specialized elves. You know how some elves make shoes, some make cookies, and some make toys. It’s the same for home disasters. There’s the initial plumber elf who just clears up the clog and tells you how big the rocks were in your pipes. Then there’s the team of dryer elves with the giant machines and sledgehammers who tear up walls with great abandon. Then there are the packer elves who come in and put all your stuff into large metal boxes whether you want them to or not.
