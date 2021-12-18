Thunderstorms in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 66F with temps falling to near 55. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Sitting in traffic near the Creekside shopping center I marvel at the patience everyone seems to have. This is the season, the Christmas season, for Christians, celebrating the man/God who manifested all that is good. A little extra patience is warranted. A sign of Christmas.
Barring controversial interpretations of Hebrew scripture by Christians, there appeared to be the anticipation of a messianic appearance. If not a direct prophecy, certainly a lot of talk about the future birth of their new King, their new Jewish King. A sign was needed. The people were desperate, Roman occupation was cruel.
