The first comet I saw was Halley in 1982, though I tried in 1973 to spot Kohoutek but couldn’t see it. Kohoutek was a bust, literally, it broke up. Halley was a disappointment, so dim. In 1996 comet Hyakutake arrived and made my toes curl! Hale-Bopp in arrived in 1997, sweet! Since then, a series of OK comets have graced our skies, but most were barely visible with the naked eye, or you needed binoculars or a telescope to see them. Comet McNaught (C/2006 P1) was spectacular in the southern hemisphere and visible in daytime worldwide. I didn’t look. Last year we had a pretty nice comet. Comet NEOWISE (C/2020 F3) was naked eye visible and looked pretty good, especially in binoculars.
Comets have a reputation, they seem to elicit a visceral response in people. The Greek and Roman names describe a head with long hair. The English derived the word cometa from Roman (Latin), and we now have the word comet. Who wouldn’t be creeped out by a head with long hair flying through the sky?
Weekly columnist Eric Erickson is a member of the New Braunfels Astronomy Club. Send questions to “Ask the Astronomer” at ewandnl@gmail.com. Find Astronomy Friends in New Braunfels, as well as Comal County Friends of the Night Sky Group on Facebook.
