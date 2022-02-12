During my working life I worked in a company born during the original space race. Really, our company was hatched in NASA’s Skylab space station, from the MLM (Microbial Load Monitor) module. That piece of equipment led to McDonnell Douglas forming a subsidiary named Vitek Systems, focusing on medical microbiology laboratories. McDonnell Douglas is no more, they and Boeing merged in 1997, but the Vitek carries on. It is widely used in microbiology labs, and at NASA it has been used for studies of microbial response to microgravity, radiation, and other environmental challenges.
That’s all well and good, but what about the extreme environment of outer space? How does that affect microorganisms? Can and do microorganisms exist and survive for long periods of time in the harsh environment of space? Those questions lead to this question…did life on Earth come from life elsewhere, via riding on/inside debris from space? This question is not new, it has been debated for centuries. Spoiler alert, there is no answer yet. However, it is intriguing to consider the possibility, so let’s dive in.
