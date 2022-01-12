Currently we are on Plan C of our epic adventure known as “how’s your winter going so far?” After upending my mother’s house for three weeks and realizing the term “quick fix” does not exist in home remodeling after flooding your house, we took our insurance company’s advice and moved into someone else’s house. This time it’s a total stranger’s place, and they mean for people to just show up out of nowhere.
It’s a nice little house with a fenced back yard for our three crazy dogs. It’s in a neighborhood that’s like a lot of the neighborhoods around the lake, filled with people who have been here forever and people who suddenly discovered this huge body of water between cities and plopped down a little vacation house in it. It’s a typical open plan with tile floors and gray colors and furniture that matches the décor. In other words, exactly what you want for a vacation house.
