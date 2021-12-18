Thunderstorms in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 66F with temps falling to near 55. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
When I was in junior high school (now called middle school) I was invited to a Christmas party held in the basement of one of my classmates. Hanging above the doorway leading up the stairs hung a large sprig of mistletoe – an open invitation to anyone daring enough to stand under it.
This was my chance. I plotted in my own immature and inexperienced way to actually kiss the girl of my drams — the prettiest girl in my school — Phyliss Westover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.