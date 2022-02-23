I’m happy to announce that our plan C (living in an AirBNB while our flooded home was repaired) has come to an end and we are now back home. While our bathroom remodel is still a work in progress, enough of our home is together for us to live here in relative comfort. If I’ve learned anything during our two-month exile it is that yes, there is no place like home, but you can go home again, as long as you haven’t been gone too long.
In any upheaval there are always blessings that you only uncover when it’s over and you are no longer whining about your lack of earrings and shoes. In our case the hidden blessing was the fact that every single thing in our home (except the attic and the kitchen) was packed up and put in two large steel containers. They were expertly wrapped away like ancient dragonflies in amber, except the amber was light green foamy paper and clear tape. And because it was all so sudden, we never had time to say “wait — do we even want that trophy from the 2004 VFW parade?”
