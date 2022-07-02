Historically, the first July 4th celebration in New Braunfels goes back to 1846. The emigrants had arrived only three months earlier on March 21, 1845, when Texas was still the Republic of Texas. Now, in 1846 they could celebrate the national festival commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 because they had become a state of the United States.
Maybe a little Texas history background: Texas became a republic in 1836 after a war with Mexico. Sam Houston was elected the first president of the Republic, and when Anson Jones was president in 1844, he called a special session of the Texas Congress to consider annexation of Texas to the United States. Congress met July 4, 1845, and approved the idea of annexation. The voters of Texas approved statehood overwhelmingly in October of that same year. The next step was approval by the U.S. Congress; Pres. Polk signed the act that made Texas the 28th state of the U.S. on Dec. 29, 1845. Finally, in February of 1846 the last Republic of Texas President Anson Jones turned over the reins of government to the first governor of the new state of Texas, J. L. Pinckney Henderson.
