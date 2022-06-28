The country’s 246th birthday will close federal, state and local offices on Monday, with a handful of venues altering operating schedules during the three-day July 4 holiday weekend.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies and constables, Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wardens will be on duty, especially in and around Canyon Lake and the Guadalupe River, with New Braunfels police and fire personnel working calls on the Comal River and patrolling city streets.
New Braunfels City Hall, Municipal Court, Parks and Recreation and Solid Waste and Recycling offices, and the Municipal Annex will be closed, as will be the Historic County Courthouse, district and county courts in the Courthouse Annex and Landa Building, the downtown elections and tax offices, and county annexes in New Braunfels, Sattler and Bulverde.
The city of New Braunfels will collect residential and commercial waste, brush and recycling items on normal schedules throughout the weekend; the city’s Recycle Center will be closed on Friday, open Saturday and, as usual, closed on Monday.
The Main Library, Westside Community Center and Fischer Park Nature Education Center will be closed Monday. Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center will have modified hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.
Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs will be open in the morning for a tournament and will close at the conclusion of the tournament in preparation for the fireworks show that evening. For additional information regarding other specific city facilities or amenities, visit the city website, nbtexas.org, or call 830-221-4000.
County parks facilities in the Canyon Lake and Bulverde/Spring Branch areas will be open throughout the weekend.
The Moe Schwab Recycling Center will be open Saturday and closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, its designated Fourth of July holiday. Recycling crews will be off Monday and Tuesday and return to normal schedules Wednesday, July 6.
New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung offices, area banks and U.S. Post Office will also be closed Monday, as will New Braunfels Utilities offices. NBU customers are asked to report service issues or outages by calling NBU’s 24-hour Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
