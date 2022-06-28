In a few weeks, Comal County department heads will get their chance to solicit employee pay from county commissioners — but District Attorney Jennifer Tharp got a head start on making her case on Monday.
“I could not be any more proud of the hard work and dedication of my team,” Tharp said after her team of prosecutors and support staffers disposed of 602 felony cases between Jan. 1 and June 15. “They are putting in long hours and doing their absolute best to bring justice to every case we can.”
For months, Tharp and other department heads have lost talent they helped develop to better paying positions outside of Comal County — which is why Judge Sherman Krause is making competitive compensation a priority in the 2023 budget. Commissioners will entertain ideas during a public session on July 14.
“So far this year we have tried 30 felony jury trials and prepped for 621 during that same time,” she said. “It has been a struggle to keep staff with many of my top talent being recruited away to other offices and the private sector for significantly more money.
“My 2023 budget request to the commissioners will include a request for pay raises for my staff and for more positions.”
Commissioners approved en masse pay hikes for all employees after revising the pay scale in 2019 ahead of the 2020 budget. Then, the county anted up $4.7 million in staggered raises over the next two years.
Comal County residents, however, are getting their tax money’s worth out of the DA’s office, which continues to reduce caseloads after an 18-month hiatus due to COVID-19. In March, more than 375 cases were disposed in district courts and county courts at-law, including 134 felony offenses. Recently Tharp announced recent dispositions through pleas and jury verdicts that resulted in prison sentences in district courts.
Tharp credited juries, judges and staffers Sammy McCrary, Jessica Frazier, Jacqueline Doyer, Lauren Cole, Daniel Floyd and Tiffany Hartman for their work in the following cases:
• Robert Thompson, 29, of New Braunfels, who pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 and 400 grams, and sentenced as a repeat offender to 15 years in prison by Judge Jack Robison.
• Dustin Mugrage, 36, of New Braunfels, who pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams (methamphetamine) and sentenced as an habitual offender to 25 years in prison by Judge Gary Steel.
• Gregory DeLoach, 36, of Corpus Christi, who pled guilty to two counts of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to 15 years in prison by Judge Robison.
• Ezequel Reyes, 35, of Canyon Lake, who pled guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and as a habitual offender was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Stephanie Bascon.
• Michael Daniel Rodriguez, found guilty by a jury of aggravated robbery and sentenced to 35 years by Judge Bascon.
• Jason Dino Martinez, who pled guilty to theft with two or more previous convictions for the same type of offense and fraudulent use and/or possession of identifying information, between five and 10 items; 18 years in prison.
• Julie Ann Bagley, who pled guilty to fraudulent use and/or possession of identifying information of an elderly individual, enhanced as a habitual offender to 25 years in prison.
• John Crocker, who pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and tampering with physical evidence; 20 years in prison.
• Zachariah Joshua Holm, who was found guilty by a jury of child trafficking, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child-sexual contact and possession of child pornography and sentenced by Judge Robison to 30 years in prison.
• Thomas Pfeiffer, who pled guilty to aggravated assault against a public servant; eight years in prison.
• Flor Patricia Zepeda, who pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams; 12 years in prison.
