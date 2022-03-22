Gretchen Pruett, director of the New Braunfels Public Library, has been elected 2022-2023 president-elect of the Texas Library Association.
Next month, she will take office at the end of the organization’s annual conference in Fort Worth.
Pruett is a long-time member of the association. For the association, she served as chair of the Legislative Committee from 2019 to 2021, chair of the Library Friends, Trustees and Advocates Round Table from 2018 to 2019 and was treasurer on the executive board from 2014 to 2017, among many other positions.
Pruett was elected at what she described as a crucial time for librarians and libraries in the state.
“The library’s role in our communities as the source of credible and relevant information is being eroded by the continuing onslaught of misinformation,” Pruett. “When the information-seeking public needed us the most, the unprecedented pandemic closed our doors. We are still recovering, and we must speak with a unified voice to be heard above the noise.”
The Texas Library Association is the largest state library association in the country with more than 5,000 members who work in public, school, academic and special libraries and support educational institutions.
The president-elect is a member of the Austin-based organization’s executive board, which serves as the central management board of the association, recommending matters of policy, budget and operations to the association’s council.
“The Texas Library Association is that voice for all our state libraries — it is local, it is relevant, and it amplifies members’ concerns to the stakeholders of Texas libraries and the people they serve,” she said. “I have advocated for libraries and TLA throughout my career — and I will be honored to continue this work as president. Libraries are more relevant than ever before to build strong communities and citizens.”
Pruett has served as the New Braunfels Public Library’s director since 2008.
