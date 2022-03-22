Kingsbury residents are cleaning up the damage after a storm blew through the eastern portion of Guadalupe County, spawning a tornado on Monday.
No serious injuries were reported from the storm, which Guadalupe County Emergency Manager Patrick Pinder confirmed was a tornado.
Kingsbury Mayor Shirley Nolan said she was thankful that the residents were able to escape the tornado’s wrath without injury.
“We’re so lucky,” she said. “When I was looking at the damage, it was amazing to see the power of Mother Nature. The fact that everybody escaped unhurt is really amazing.”
Properties in the eastern portion of the city, centered around Appling and Woodrow Center Road took the brunt of the storm, Nolan said.
“I have seen the damage on Woodrow Center Road, I have not seen the damage on Appling Road, yet to survey what is going on,” she said. “From the reports that I’ve gotten, it is similar to Woodrow Center were there is a lot of metal wrapped around trees and had been on power lines.”
Tin hangs from electric lines and trees were left uprooted and bent after the storm blew through.
Kingsbury resident Kathleen White drove down Appling Road Monday evening checking on her neighbors to see if anyone needed help.
White was home with her daughter-in-law and grandchildren, when the storm rolled through.
“It started getting serious, so we went into the interior into the bathroom,” she said. “It was scary and noisy. We’re alive and that’s what matters.”
White said some of her outbuildings were damaged, including a chicken coop.
About 5:12 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning with destructive winds at the same the county’s warning sirens began sounding off. Kingsbury resident Terry Engelke was home when the wind picked up.
“I thought I heard a train coming,” he said as he worked to repair his brother’s fence on Woodrow Center. “I live right over the hill, but I had no damage. I live a quarter of a mile from here. I’m just trying to keep the cows in.”
Portions of the barbed wire fence were torn, while a majority of the line collected debris from the home across the street, including portions of the roof.
That home, along with at least six others were severely damaged by the storm, Pinder said on Tuesday.
“Right now we have approximately two dozen homes that are affected in the Kingsbury area,” he said. “We did do some preliminary damage assessments on significant and severe damage and that number is not up to seven. We now have seven families that have been displaced and Red Cross is assisting them.”
Pinder expects the number of claims rise in the coming days as they continue to assess the damages.
With the assistance of Niagara Water Bottling Plant, the Guadalupe County Office of Emergency Management was able to get bottled water delivered to the Kingsbury area for the residents affected, Pinder said.
“The power is still out in some parts of the area and most of those residents are on water wells and a majority of those wells were damaged due to the storm,” he said. “So, we’re bringing them some water to help them out.”
Extra law enforcement officers are patrolling the area, protecting properties including Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies and Constable Pct. 1 James Springer’s office Pinder said.
