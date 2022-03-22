Regardless of a person’s character or profession, no one has the right to beat him and rob him at gunpoint.
That point was made by attorneys for the state and defense in second day of the trial of Joshua Elijah Limon, 21, one of two brothers who are accused of doing just that on the night of Aug. 1, 2018.
Limon is being tried for the aggravated robbery of a Lyft driver who testified Tuesday to being left bloodied and bruised shortly after arriving to pick up Joshua’s brother, Zion Limon, for an off-the-clock ride to San Marcos. Instead he was taken aback when both men entered his Kia Optima just after 10 p.m.
“He said he should have known something was up when he saw both wearing hoodies in August and carrying backpacks,” Assistant District Attorney Jessica Frasier said in her opening. “Yes, there was some bad blood between him and Zion, but he thought that was behind them.”
Austin-based defense attorney Kenavon Carter said there’s more to the story, which amounts to nothing more than a dispute over past issues, involving money, drugs and possibly guns.
“What you’re going to see and hear is different than what (the state) wants you to see,” Carter said to the jury of six men and seven women, including one alternate, in Judge Gary Steel’s 274th District Court.
Joshua and his brother, Zion Jacob Limon, 24, were indicted on the aggravated assault charge, a first-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 and 4 grams in a drug-free zone, retaliation, and harassment of persons in a correctional facility.
Prosecutors are only trying Joshua on the aggravated charge — perhaps because the alleged victim, a previously convicted felon, currently resides in the Guadalupe County Jail.
Wearing a striped inmate jumpsuit, the 31-year-old man from Marion testified he arrived for the pickup in the 700 block of Bell Street – not too far from the brothers’ residence at Braunfels Haus Apartments.
Within a minute of them entering the car – Joshua in the front seat and Zion in the back – both began beating him with butts of handguns each retrieved from their backpacks.
“I didn’t do anything that seemed as a threat to them or anything of that fashion,” he said.
The man testified after handing the Limons $745 in rent money, they exited the car, which he threw into reverse to and sped off three blocks to the Exxon convenience store at the Landa Street/Walnut Avenue intersection.
The 10-minute 9-1-1 call, also played before jurors, recited his story to dispatchers. When police arrived, he said he became indignant after they began treating him like he was the suspect instead of the victim after he said officers noticed a faint odor of marijuana in the car.
The man said he was Zion Limon’s supervisor at the Amazon Distribution Center in San Marcos, where a year earlier Zion and his sister, also an Amazon employee, filed a complaint alleging he was selling drugs on the property – which the alleged victim said was never proven.
He said all was OK months later, with Zion serving as middleman for his purchases of pot, he testified was mostly for personal use. He said the meeting was not about guns, because he was still on parole after serving more than a year of a 20-month sentence for weapons possession in New York.
By midafternoon Tuesday it was still unclear what triggered the beating and robbery. Police testified to interviewing the man in the Exxon parking lot and getting information that led them to a two-bedroom unit at Braunfels Haus.
There, they peeked inside through a bent window blind to see the brothers hiding weapons with drugs in plain sight. They called for a search warrant, eventually using it to enter the unit, arrest both brothers and confiscate weapons and drugs scattered throughout the apartment.
Zion Limon, set to go to trial in April for his alleged role that night, was slated to testify later Tuesday or will on Wednesday. He has been jailed in Bexar County since capital murder charges were filed against him in the May 2020 execution-style shootings of two San Antonio men, also supposedly involving drugs. Also slated to testify is a Converse man, also transferred to Comal County from the Bexar County Jail, who was allegedly shot by Joshua Limon during a non-related dispute on Feb. 10, 2019.
Steel asked jurors to return at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Convictions on first-degree felonies carry prison terms that range from 5 to 99 years to life in prison and fines of up to $20,000.
