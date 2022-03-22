New Braunfels last week welcomed people from all over looking to blow off steam from the winter blues and let loose for some spring fun.
Those that took to the Comal River with tube in hand encountered brisk temperatures that weren’t optimum — leading to a slightly below average turn out for tubing outfitter Corner Tubes during the break.
“We appreciate everyone who came out over spring break, especially those who came out under weather conditions that were less than ideal,” Matthew Hoyt, Corner Tubes manager said. “We look forward to seeing them throughout the rest of this spring leading up to this summer.”
The cooler weather managed to keep many off the scenic Comal, however, those that stuck around into the weekend were treated with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s and 80s — perfect conditions for a long relaxing float down the river, according to Shane Wolf, the general manager of Rockin’ R River Rides.
“People had a good time, and a little (chilly) maybe on certain days, but outside of that they were excited to be out of the house,” Wolf said of the Spring Break patrons.
With the city rapidly growing, bringing new people to the area, Wolf said that they saw more locals than they had in previous years.
“So many new residents here in the city and the county, and so many haven’t been able to take advantage of what we have here,” he said. “We look forward to opening the doors and welcoming everybody.”
The cold mornings accompanied by the warmer afternoons brought people outdoors to Landa Park where they could walk along the river or watch the ducks splash around in the water.
While the Aquatic Complex at Landa Park doesn’t open until May, several tourists marked the beginning of springtime in New Braunfels with train rides, paddle boating on the Comal River and a round of mini golf.
According to New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Director Stacey Dicke, there were over 2,000 paddle boaters and mini golfers during the week of Spring Break.
“The staff reported that it’s the busiest they’ve ever seen mini golf,” Dicke said. “In talking with customers, the folks that were working at the front counter said that most of them were from out of town.”
Tourism numbers are still being collected by New Braunfels Parks and Recreation and the convention & visitors bureau of the city’s chamber of commerce, but the parks department said that their Spring Break programs and events reached capacity over the holiday.
“We were busier this (spring break) and we’re expecting it to be a busy summer,” Dicke said.
