Myra Zunker, owner of The Chandelier of Gruene, has been chosen by the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce as the 2023 Small Business Person of the Year.
From elegant company meetings to dream weddings, Zunker has helped to host hundreds of events at her venue.
The idea behind The Chandelier of Gruene came up in 2010 when Zunker’s oldest daughter was getting married.
It was then that Zunker realized that the community could use a bigger venue.
After many prayers and plenty of research, ground was broken in 2016.
Although the venue wasn’t done, Zunker knew she had to start selling and making clients.
Zunker used a California company to help create venue renderings that were exactly how she envisioned.
“I actually set up a card table, camp chairs, had an ice chest with the waters and Cokes (and) had the renditions that we had made,” Zunker said. “(We) advertised on social media and had clients come out during certain times that we were going to give tours, and so that’s how we got started. We booked our first wedding with no building in sight.”
The venue opened the following year in 2017. Zunker aimed to get 25 weddings booked before the venue was open. In actuality, over 100 weddings were booked.
Although the venue opened nearly six years ago, Zunker likes to make enhancements to the venue yearly.
Patios have been added to the property — one of which has a built-in bar — as well as a courtyard with a water feature and fire pit.
The venue also has an open-air chapel with air conditioning and heat. On days with inclement weather, transparent sidings can be lowered.
Additionally, there is a 12,000-square foot hall with a large chandelier in the center that can fit anywhere between 50 to 500 guests indoors alone.
There is also a bridal suite and a groom suite.
“(My daughter) had a lot of friends that were getting engaged, and so I told her, ‘Ask around. What are they looking for?’” Zunker said. “So one of the biggest feedback we got … was from the guys. They were like, ‘Don’t forget about us.’”
Zunker made sure to put thought into the groom suite; the suite has an old truck front that was turned into a bar, a foosball table, a leather sofa and a large TV, to list a few of the amenities.
Moreover, the property where the venue is located is right next to Zunker’s home; the original ranch home on the property was turned into lodging for the venue.
According to Zunker, having a venue on-site is convenient for families that have traveled from out of time.
In fact, 80% of customers are from out of town.
“We’ve had brides from Germany; we have a bride right now that’s living in Japan, so (there’s) been a lot of out-of-state that book,” Zunker said. “They’ll find us online (and) fall in love with it. Sometimes, we’ll do a virtual tour with them … it’s pretty amazing to us that people just love the Hill Country.”
With so many customers choosing to have their special day at The Chandelier of Gruene, it’s not surprising that Zunker was chosen as the 2023 Small Business Person of the Year by the chamber.
To Zunker, the success of the business is a family affair. She credits help from her husband and business partner Tim, her daughters, her brother, who helped build the venue, and her father-in-law Eugene, who, despite being 83, still helps with lawn mowing and weed eating.
“We love what we do and truly have a passion for what we do, and every client is special to us,” Zunker said. “The most enjoyment is seeing the joy that it brings to others.”
