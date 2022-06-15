Children and parents gathered around the middle of the library of the Westside Community Center to listen to Gloria Ford, the co-founder and a board member of New Braunfels MLK Association, Inc, as she read from the children’s book “Juneteenth for Mazie.”
“(Kids) have a visual picture of what we’re talking about,” Ford said. “Reading the book is hearing it, and I show them a picture of this and a picture of that, but it doesn’t give you that close up, hands on feeling of what this person is … so having those pictures and then calling them, it’s gonna stick in their mind.”
The children’s book stresses the importance of recognizing the evolutionary history of civil rights and honoring the sacrifices made.
Story time was just one of the many family-friendly and learning activities centered around educating young people on the history of emancipation available during the first ever Juneteenth celebration at the Westside Community Center Tuesday afternoon.
The Westside Community Center partnered with the New Braunfels MLK Association, Inc. and the League of Women Voters to bring the event to life under the direction of Outreach Coordinator event organizer KeYanla Cleckley.
From the moment KeYanla Cleckley, who serves as the project specialist at the center, started there she has wanted to do a Juneteenth event for the community.
“This was something that weighed on my heart and I’m glad that some of our things were able to kind of teach and make (people) aware of what’s going on,” KeYanla Cleckley said.
June 19, 1865, otherwise known as Juneteenth, marked the day that all African Americans were finally set free by the Emancipation Proclamation. The news came more than two years after freedom was declared with the slaves in Galveston being some of the last ones to be released from the bounds of slavery.
On the 156th anniversary of the date, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act making Juneteenth a nationally recognized holiday and was celebrated for the first time last year.
“Juneteenth to me is teaching about freedoms, and especially here in Texas, knowing that this is the state that is the last to be aware of the Emancipation Proclamation,” KeYanla Cleckley said. “It’s just so important to me to be able to be aware of our rights, and of our past and our history.”
With a focus on educating youth in the community, several creative activities brought together artistic elements that exposed children to the history and culture of the Black community such as coloring pages embracing African American culture and watercolor paintings depicting the culture and heritage of African Americans drawn by KeYanla Cleckley herself.
“(This event is) allowing our children to understand that the past is not always a negative thing to understand, and that we can build upon that by making an outstanding future by looking at what happened in the past,” said Tayna Cleckley, KeYanla Cleckley’s mother.
Arts and crafts continued with creating fun sticks using colorful pieces of ribbon courtesy of the New Braunfels Public Library and stations dedicated to making bracelets and necklaces out of multi-colored beads.
The League of Women Voters got involved in the event by setting up tables for voter registration and provided information about how and when to vote in the upcoming elections in November.
One of the event’s highlights was a large red, green and black quilt that Gloria Ford had made for the occasion to celebrate Black history.
The quilt featured several influential figures in Black history in chronological order beginning with the most recent Black representation in the highest U.S. government offices, such as former President Barack Obama and current vice president, Kamala Harris. It continued through several decades showcasing the individuals who played a significant role in the civil rights movement like Ruby Bridges and ended with those who championed for the freedom of slaves.
Looking ahead, KeYanla Cleckley said she is looking ahead and hopes to make next year’s celebration bigger and better with even more activities and information on the history behind Juneteenth.
