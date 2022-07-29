With the start of the school year right around the corner, the Comal Independent School District and local businesses are looking to prepare students for success with upcoming back to school events.
On Monday, Aug. 8 Comal ISD will be holding immunization clinics at Canyon Middle School from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Pieper Ranch Middle School from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The clinics, which are open to school-aged children aged 18 and below, are offering all state required vaccines. Health insurance will be accepted and the out-of-pocket cost for the shots are listed at $10 per shot. Those interested in the clinics are required to register by Thursday, Aug. 4. Registration can be found online at https://bit.ly/3zfsCfu .
Back to School Bashes
On Sunday, Aug. 7 Go Green Botanicals is hosting a Back to School Bash, which will be held at the Columbus Club Association of New Braunfels.
The family-friendly event will be giving away 1,000 backpacks as part of its fifth annual backpack giveaway and providing free haircuts courtesy of local stylists and barbers for kids aged 5-12.
In addition to preparing kids for back to school, the event is looking to soak up the last days of summer with plenty of fun by having photo opportunities with Disney characters and free ice cream.
The 4-hour event kicks off at 2 p.m. and will run until 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Book Haus in New Braunfels will be throwing its own Back to School Bash with a backpack giveaway and offering low cost back to school pictures from 1044 Photography.
Family Fest
The Community Resource and Recreation Center of Canyon Lake is throwing Family Fest at its recreation center on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The free event will have back to school haircuts and will have backpack and school supplies giveaways.
Along with outfitting kids for back to school, the event will also have face painting, games and raffles. Food trucks will be made available for those looking for a bite while enjoying everything the event has to offer and families will be able to visit with local police and fire departments.
While the event is open to the public, registration is required to receive backpacks and school supplies. Those looking to participate can visit https://bit.ly/3PIYGPz to register.
