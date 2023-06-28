In true Texas fashion, New Braunfels Police Department officers may now wear cowboy hats on duty.
NBPD spokesperson David Ferguson said that some officers had requested the recent policy change, which was eventually given the nod by the police chief.
Officers who choose to wear a cowboy hat must buy it themselves.
The hat must have a 4 ½-inch brim with a cattleman crown.
“Natural color straw hats with a black hat band are authorized for hot weather — no palm hats,” Ferguson said. “And silverbelly felt hats are authorized for winter.”
New Braunfels police may also wear department-issued baseball caps while on duty.
“Cowboy hats must be maintained, cleaned, and shaped by the officer at the officer’s expense,” Ferguson said. “No logos, stickers, or brands on the hats during assignments. Officers who wear a hat on duty, regardless of their assignment, must adhere to proper etiquette.”
The new uniform option mirrors that of other law enforcement agencies, including the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
