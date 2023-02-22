Guadalupe “Lupe” Suarez still remembers landing on the beaches of Normandy during World War II.
“We were so scared,” he said. “I am lucky to be alive.”
The lifelong New Braunfels resident and U.S. Army veteran celebrated his 100th birthday at the local VFW Hall on Feb. 18.
The hall was packed with family and friends and memories of a full life of military and community service.
“Without my family, I am nothing,” Suarez said.
Suarez served on the New Braunfels City Council in the 1970s.
“He loved that work,” said his daughter Rosie Sherrow. “I think their salary back then was something like $1 a year.”
Suarez was instrumental in securing Braunfels, Germany, as a sister city for its Texas namesake. He loved golfing at Landa Park.
Suarez’s age is a big milestone, but it’s also bittersweet.
For all the people celebrating with him on Saturday, he also remembered those who had passed on.
He recalled fond memories with Consuela, his wife of 68 years.
Suarez also noted that most of his fellow WWII veterans are no longer here.
Lupe’s grandson Rick Suarez said he was always a “fun grandpa.”
Tables at the birthday party showcased Suarez’s Purple Heart medallion and a jar of sand from the beaches of Normandy.
Suarez also fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
“He didn’t talk about those war stories too much with us, but we heard them when he got together with some of his Army buddies,” Rick said.
Even at 100 years old, Suarez still lives alone and does his own laundry.
He loves Buc-ee’s barbecue sandwiches and McDonald’s breakfasts.
Many of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren live in the area and visit him often.
The City of New Braunfels is crafting a proclamation to celebrate Suarez’s life and service.
