Prost! It’s time to brush up on German phrases, polish dancing shoes and dust off the dirndls and lederhosen because Wurstfest is finally here.
Starting Friday, Nov. 4 locals and tourists will descend upon Wurstfest grounds to sample all the trappings of New Braunfels German culture.
During the 10-day festival, visitors will immerse themselves in German fare such as Bavarian pretzels and sausage paired with a variety of brews fitting the celebration’s origin, along with some local Texas favorites.
Located near Landa Park, attendees will embark on a cultural expedition featuring live Bavarian and Alpine entertainment from German folk and polka bands, yodelers, dance groups performing traditional dances and choirs dating back decades.
The fun continues into kinderhalle where younger festival goers can take part in fun family-friendly activities and entertainment that carries out onto midway where carnival games and rides await.
Continuing with its tradition of supplying art-hungry visitors with original Wurstfest-themed melodramas, Circle Arts Theatre located next to festival offices is showing “Willy WonkWurst and the Sausage Factory.”
During the performances audiences can cheer on the heroes and boo the villains by throwing popcorn — and will even be able to meet the Opa-Loompas.
The theatre will hold daily showings of the candy-loving factory man turned lover of all things sausage throughout the festival. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?event_id=11809.
For a little taste of pre-Wurstfest fun, Athlete Guild will host the annual Wurst 5 Mile Run sponsored by the New Braunfels Running Club Saturday, Nov. 5. The run begins at 8 a.m. at the dance slab in Landa Park followed by the kids run at 9:15 a.m.
Afterward, race participants can continue the German-themed festivities by enjoying beer, sausage and polka music.
Wurstfest kicks off Friday, Nov. 4 when gates open to the public at 4 p.m., with opening ceremonies starting at 5:30 p.m. Attendees get in with a $20 admission fee.
Gates open Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to midnight with a $20 admission fee, and on Sunday, Nov. 6 admission is $20 or BOGO with coupon, and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 6 through Thursday, Nov. 10 the grounds are open for business from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and admission is free.
On Friday, Nov. 11 gates open from 5 p.m. and close at 11 p.m., and festivities go from 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, Nov. 12 — admission is $20.
Wurstfest’s final day on Sunday, Nov. 13 will start at 11 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. with $20 BOGO admission and free admission after 3 p.m.
For all 10 days of German fun and culture, children 12 and under are permitted to enter free of charge.
While ATMs are available on site, those planning trips to Wurstfest should bring plenty of cash to purchase drink tickets and purchase food from vendors.
There will be parking locations near the grounds such as Columbus Club Hall, Landa Park and the New Braunfels Lions Club, but spaces are limited and fill up quickly.
Alternative parking is available through the festival’s WurstWagen Park and Ride services with its main location in Gruene. For a complete list of park and ride locations, dates, times and prices visit https://rockinr.com/wurstwagen/.
Other park and ride locations include the Comal County Fairgrounds.
Handicap transportation will be provided at the Comal County Senior Citizens Center for $10 for non-members and $8 for members.
For a complete schedule of events or to find out more about Wurstfest visit https://wurstfest.com/.
