While Wurstfest has come to a close, the sausage-fueled hangover lingers as thousands of festival goers recuperate from all the fun.
The Wurstfest Association reported that a total of 220,000 people visited the festival grounds during the 10-day event to immerse themselves in German culture.
Attendance dropped by about 9% from last year when demand was at its prime following a fire that consumed parts of the Marketplatz in 2019, along with the pandemic of 2020.
The drop in attendance was expected, said Suzanne Herbelin, the executive director of the Wurstfest Association of New Braunfels.
Even with the lower attendance, the festival was a success.
“The people were friendly and came to enjoy,” Herbelin said. “The 54 vendors on site included 24 local non-profits that earned hundreds of thousands in revenue to benefit their organization.”
Some attendees waited until the last day to cross off a few items from their Wurstfest bucket lists, which for one family meant making a pit stop for wood-fired pizza and a pork chop on a stick.
“The last day and the first day are my favorite days,” Sarah Cox said. “You kind of have the place to yourself a little bit for a little while.”
The family has made Wurstfest an annual tradition — spending time taking in the sights and sounds for that little taste of German culture, especially when it comes to music.
When Cox and her family come to Wurstfest they always make a point to see Alex Meixner Band and Cox’s favorite, Chardon Polka Band.
“(I like to) get my drinks and try to find a place to have a good view of the band — just like find somewhere where we can call our home for Wurstfest,” Cox said.
For some this year’s festival has been a learning experience.
Second-year Wurstfest attendees Ellery and Bryant Benitez have their days at Wurstfest implementing strategies for the best festival experience possible.
“If you wanted to see (a band), make sure … that you know what day (their) playing,” Bryant Benitez said.
“We kind of know which (food vendors) have what we want — the wurst that you want — and the beer, knowing where you can get it and getting the tickets early,” Ellery Benitez said.
When the couple moved to New Braunfels one of the biggest selling points was the German food — once they discovered Wurstfest and deep fried food they were hooked.
This year they made an important step in their transition into Wurstfest enthusiasts by purchasing hats, and have vowed to make the festival a must.
“My calendar for the week of Wurstfest is blocked off,” Bryant Benitez said. “However many days I can make it to Wurstfest — I’ll go.”
Ally Miller spent the final day of Wurstfest in a dirndl, which she paired with a hot dog hat, rarely misses a Wurstfest and brought a few friends to share in the festivities.
As soon as the gates opened the trio made a beeline to Schnitzels and Giggles for sausage and topped it off with a beer, which comes in Wurstfest cups — a collectors item for some.
“Everybody uses the Wurstfest cups and the Wurstfest pitchers, and they’re always different every year so you can’t skip a year or you’re not going to have the cup — that’s just embarrassing,” Miller said.
One thing first-time festival attendee Michelle Moyer wasn’t expecting when her friends dragged her to Wurstfest was the crazy hats.
“I knew I was gonna have beer, I knew there was gonna be food, but they were like you have gotta wear a crazy hat,” said Moyer, who donned a weathered chicken holding a beer on her head. “I was not expecting it but I am enjoying people’s hats.”
There was no shortage of funky hats on the final day of Wurstfest with heads adorned by elephants, unicorns and poop emojis.
Besides the festive hats, Wurstfest continued to bring out friends and families to partake in the festival celebrating German culture through food, music and tradition.
Whether there for the polka music or the sausage-on-a-stick, the annual salute to sausage had something for everyone. Wurstfest returns for another round of German tunes, tasty bites and clinking glasses next November.
