After dedicating over 30 years to making New Braunfels’ most cherished annual event the best it can be, Wurstfest Association Executive Director Suzanne Herbelin is retiring.
“(When) you have someone who is so integral to an operation, and is such a big part of the success of an operation, at some point, they are going to retire,” said Sherman Krause with the Wurstfest Association Search Committee. “It’s kind of one of those bittersweet things where you know it’s going to happen and you’re happy for someone when they announce that they’re retiring, but at the same time, just hate to see it happen.”
For the last several decades Herbelin has overseen the operation of one of the largest German celebrations in the state.
“(She’s taken) the festival from a small, local event, to what is now a worldwide event,” Krause said. “We not only attract patrons from around the world, but we also hire entertainment from other countries as well … she has been a key part of doing that.”
Every year Wurstfest attracts thousands of visitors to its grounds to take part in the 10-day ode to sausage honoring New Braunfels’ German roots.
When November rolls around the entire city is bustling with German pride, and ready to celebrate with music, dancing, beer, and of course — sausage, in just about every way to serve it.
The sausage-slingers are none other than New Braunfels’ organizations, which use the event as their biggest fundraiser of the year with proceeds going to nonprofits in need.
“Wurstfest’s primary goal is to try and to preserve the heritage of our community and put money into various things in the community,” Krause said.
Over the last several years Herbelin has led the association to help raise millions of dollars during the festival, which began in 1961.
In anticipation of her departure the search committee has begun plans to find a replacement and ensure a smooth transition.
The committee is in the process of putting a job posting together in the hope of securing a replacement soon, allotting time for the new leader to learn the ropes before Herbelin officially retires.
“When looking for a new person, it’s someone with the same kinds of organizational skills, and (experience) running an operation like this, and then also the same dedication and the same commitment that we have grown accustomed to with Suzanne Herbelin,” Krause said.
Herbelin’s successor has some large shoes to fill, but the committee also wants to bring in someone who can contribute new ideas to make the festival bigger and better while staying true to tradition.
After Herbelin hands over the reins to the new Wurstfest Association executive director, they will begin overseeing Wurstfest operations in 2024.
