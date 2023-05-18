Each December, Wreaths Across America hosts wreath-laying ceremonies to remember veterans at nearly 4,000 cemeteries across the U.S. and the world.
On Sunday, May 21, the group’s mobile education unit will be stationed at the New Braunfels Veterans Memorial at 3030 W. San Antonio St, in front of the police department.
The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jennifer Brinkerhoff, the local cemetery coordinator for Wreaths Across America, first attended one of the organization’s ceremonies a few years ago at Fort Sam Houston.
She said the “emotional experience” encouraged her to help continue the ceremonies in New Braunfels.
“It’s all about bringing our vets and our community together, and then teaching our kids about all of our history, what our veterans mean to us, and what these families of veterans have gone through,” Brinkerhoff said.
The 48-foot trailer will have WAA ambassadors, a video exhibit, a wreath-making station, and kids’ activities.
The mobile education unit also serves as a national “Welcome Home Center” for Vietnam War veterans.
“Any Vietnam vet who attends will receive a welcoming home pin ceremony, a challenge coin, a proclamation from the president, and will get to sign a board with their name and their branch and years of service,” Brinkerhoff said.
WAA is scheduled to host this year’s wreath ceremony on Dec. 16 in New Braunfels.
The volunteer group aims to place wreaths on all veteran graves at Comal Cemetery, Sts. Peter and Paul, Panteon Hidalgo, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help cemeteries.
Participants also have the option to sponsor a wreath for a specific veteran’s grave.
“If their family members are laid to rest in New Braunfels, we’ll set aside those wreaths, and the day of the ceremony, the families can pick them up and lay the wreaths on the graves themselves,” Brinkerhoff said.
Brinkerhoff is part of New Braunfels Jeeps and Drinks, the official sponsor for the local cemetery’s WAA program.
Jeeps and Drinks club members will have a bake sale at Saturday’s event to raise money for this year’s ceremony.
Participants can also sponsor a wreath for December’s ceremony for $17 at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/TX1184.
For every two wreaths sponsored, Wreaths Across America will donate one wreath to the local group.
